STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Schools' reopening: Classes to resume at Goa, Meghalaya to take call after November 5

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said the state government had taken into confidence all stakeholders before deciding on the resumption of school for Classes 10 and 12.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Representational image (PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from November 21 onwards with adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said the state government had taken into confidence all stakeholders before deciding on the resumption of school for Classes 10 and 12.

"We have reviewed the situation, and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 schools for standards 10 and 12 will resume with all SOPs in place," he said, adding that the decision will be communicated to all schools.

The state education department had consulted parents, teachers and school managements were taken into confidence, it was stated.

Meghalaya government will take a decision on resumption of normal school classes after November 5, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

The minister said a meeting of the state's education department and the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will take place on November 5 to discuss the matter.

"Whether selection test will be there and if not, what steps will be taken all these instructions will be given after this meeting.

Decision on resuming normal class activities and other issues will be known only after November 5," Rymbui told PTI.

Regular classroom activities for schools and other educational institutions in the state were shut since March this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and students of standard 6 and above are allowed to have a consultation with their teachers on conditions that protocols are strictly followed.

According to the minister, "consultations" with stakeholders - management committees, parents, teachers - is on at the moment.

The views given (by the stakeholders so far) are very diverse in nature.

But what is important is that whatever decision we will take, it will be for the larger interest of the students in terms of education as well as health safety, the minister said.

When asked about selection tests for class 10 students, Rymbui said, following the November 5 meeting, matters related to the issue will be discussed and a decision will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp