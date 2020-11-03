STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand for organic farming in villages along Ganga river to curb pollution

The project was launched in May under which the agriculture departments of the states where the Ganga flows will work on promoting organic farming in the villages along the river.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

The decision has been taken to cut down pollution due to chemical fertilizers. (Photo | Vipul Maurya)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has approved organic farming in 42 villages in five districts of the state in the vicinity of the river Ganga under the 'Namami Gange' project.

Madan Kaushik, the state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "The decision has been taken to cut down pollution due to chemical fertilizers. We have also selected 3,900 organic farming clusters between financial years 2018-19 and 2020-2021 under which organic farming is being implemented in 50,000 hectares of area benefitting over 1.25 lakh farmers."

The decision aims to curb pollution right from the river's origin at Gangotri till Gangasagar in West Bengal where the river merges into the Bay of Bengal.

The length of Ganga in the Himalayan state including its tributaries is about 250 km. 

The project was launched during the lockdown month of May under which the agriculture departments of the states where the Ganga flows will work on promoting organic farming in the villages situated along the river with funds for the same from the National Mission for Clean Ganga. 

In Uttarakhand, where the holy river originates, the project will cover the villages located alongside it from Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district where its two main tributaries Alaknanda and Bhagirathi, merge in it. 

The initiative also includes the villages adjacent to the two tributaries till Haridwar from where the Ganga enters in neighboring Uttar Pradesh. 

Last week, the officials had said that while Ganga water from Gangotri to Rishikesh has become clean enough for drinking, the water between Rishikesh and Haridwar, the water is fit for bathing.

They added that out of 32 sewer treatment plants proposed in the state, 29 have been functional. The three remaining STPs will be completed by March next year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namami Gange Ganga river pollution Uttarakhand Gangotri Clean Ganga project
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp