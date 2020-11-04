Amarinder questions timing of ED and I-T notices received by him, kin

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday questioned the timing of the ED and I-T notices to him and his family members.

Responding to a question at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi following a dharna, Amarinder said that besides the ED notice to his son Raninder, notices had been received by him and his wife Preneet Kaur by the I-T department. Even his two granddaughters, one of whom is a law student and another preparing for her

engagement, as well as a teenaged grandson, had not been spared and had received notices, the CM said.

"I don’t know what to say on these except the timing of these notices since all of them have been issued by the central agencies after my government initiated and got farm amendment Bills passed in the Vidhan Sabha,” said Amarinder.

Trashing allegations of 'urban naxalism’ against the agitating farmers, he rejected charges of his government instigating the farmers to protest. He termed their agitation a reaction to the actions of the central government, which had attacked their livelihood. The problems were of the Centre’s making, Punjab only wanted peace in which all people, including farmers and industry, could thrive, he added.

Countering BJP's claim that the central farm laws were designed to free the farmers, Amarinder said, the farmers were being tied to the shackles of the corporates. It was an injustice not just to farmers of Punjab but to those of other states too, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, etc, he said in response to a question.

Asked about Aam Admi Party’s failure to join the dharna, the CM questioned their double standards and asked why their MLAs had accompanied him to meet the Governor to submit a copy of the Resolution and Amendment Bills which they had also voted for in the Vidhan Sabha.