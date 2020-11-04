STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Mamata announces land pattas for refugees on eve of Amit Shah's visit to state

The CM also announced to set up a development board for the people who belong to the scheduled caste community and a cultural board for the people from backward and underprivileged classes.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ( Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day before Union Home minister Amit Shah’s West Bengal visit, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a slew of assistance for refugees and backward classes with an aim to bring back the Dalit electorates in her party’s fold, who changed their loyalty to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The CM announced to give land pattas to the refugees living in the colonies across the state. Besides, she announced to set up a development board for the people who belong to the scheduled caste community and a cultural board for the people from backward and underprivileged classes.

"We have recognised all the refugee colonies in the state and trying to recognise all the central and private colonies. We will be giving a total of 1,25,000 pattas. Today we are giving away 25,000 Pattas to the refugees," said Mamata at Nabanna, the state secretariat. 

"We have assured that these people are the citizens of India. It was a long-standing demand of the Matuas, most of whom are refugees. Anybody who lives in a refugee colony will get a patta, which will be issued in phases. We will ensure that people do not have to face the problems regarding certificates and documents."

Playing the citizenship card for refugees by implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP secured electoral dividends in last year’s general elections and bagged all the Lok Sabha seats dominated by the refugee electorates. The change in refugees’ political allegiance caused a massive blow to the ruling party and the chief minister’s announcement on Wednesday is said to be an attempt to repair the dent caused by the saffron camp.   

"We have set up a development board for the people belonging to scheduled caste and Rs 5 crore will be granted. Cultural boards will be created for the people who belong to the backward classes namely Bauri/Dhule, Bagdis, and Majhis so that they can preserve their cultural heritage," announced Mamata.

Reminding his contribution to the betterment of Matuas, the followers of a religious sect who belong to the SC community, Mamata said when Boro Ma, the matriarch of Matua Mahasangha was alive, she used to look after her for 20-25 years. 

"I was the first person to go to the Matua households. We have constructed a college for the community and worked for their development. We will also form a development board for Matuas by allocating Rs 10 crore," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matua community Bangladeshi refugees Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah Bengal polls
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp