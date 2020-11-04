Bengal polls: Mamata announces land pattas for refugees on eve of Amit Shah's visit to state

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day before Union Home minister Amit Shah’s West Bengal visit, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a slew of assistance for refugees and backward classes with an aim to bring back the Dalit electorates in her party’s fold, who changed their loyalty to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The CM announced to give land pattas to the refugees living in the colonies across the state. Besides, she announced to set up a development board for the people who belong to the scheduled caste community and a cultural board for the people from backward and underprivileged classes.

"We have recognised all the refugee colonies in the state and trying to recognise all the central and private colonies. We will be giving a total of 1,25,000 pattas. Today we are giving away 25,000 Pattas to the refugees," said Mamata at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

"We have assured that these people are the citizens of India. It was a long-standing demand of the Matuas, most of whom are refugees. Anybody who lives in a refugee colony will get a patta, which will be issued in phases. We will ensure that people do not have to face the problems regarding certificates and documents."

Playing the citizenship card for refugees by implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP secured electoral dividends in last year’s general elections and bagged all the Lok Sabha seats dominated by the refugee electorates. The change in refugees’ political allegiance caused a massive blow to the ruling party and the chief minister’s announcement on Wednesday is said to be an attempt to repair the dent caused by the saffron camp.

"We have set up a development board for the people belonging to scheduled caste and Rs 5 crore will be granted. Cultural boards will be created for the people who belong to the backward classes namely Bauri/Dhule, Bagdis, and Majhis so that they can preserve their cultural heritage," announced Mamata.

Reminding his contribution to the betterment of Matuas, the followers of a religious sect who belong to the SC community, Mamata said when Boro Ma, the matriarch of Matua Mahasangha was alive, she used to look after her for 20-25 years.

"I was the first person to go to the Matua households. We have constructed a college for the community and worked for their development. We will also form a development board for Matuas by allocating Rs 10 crore," she said.