STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress promoting anarchy: Yogi invokes Arnab Goswami's arrest at Bihar rally

The arrest, made in connection with a two-year-old case, was "an assault on the fourth pillar of democracy", he said.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election rally in Darbhanga district of Bihar Wednesday Nov. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MADHUBANI/PATNA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday squarely blamed the Congress for the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami in connection with an abetment to suicide case in Maharashtra where the party is a junior partner in the ruling coalition headed by the Shiv Sena.

Addressing an election rally in north Bihar district of Madhubani, the firebrand BJP leader asserted that the arrest was made "for satisfaction of ego" an allusion to Goswami's often strident criticism of the Congress and his supposed leanings towards the saffron party.

"The Congress has always sought to throttle democracy in the country. It did so in 1975 by clamping the Emergency. Only today, a leading journalist of the country has been arrested," said Yogi without mentioning Goswami by name.

The arrest, made in connection with a two-year-old case, was "an assault on the fourth pillar of democracy", he said.

"By its deeds, the Congress is promoting anarchy in the country. It failed to do in 55 years what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved in six years, simply because unlike the BJP, which considers the entire nation as its family, the Congress cares for just one parivaar," said the UP CM in an obvious reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"We must not allow anybody to spread anarchy in this manner. The Congress has, strangely, been tough on its own people but soft on infiltrators," said Yogi, one of the BJP's star campaigners for assembly elections in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Goswami, the editor-in-chief of a television news channel said to be owned by a BJP MP from Kerala, drew strong protests from the saffron party in the Bihar capital.

A large number of party workers, led by its state unit general secretary and Digha MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, demonstrated in front of the Sadaqat Ashram, the headquarters of the Congress' state unit in Patna.

They raised slogans in protest against the arrest of the scribe and denounced the Maharashtra government for the same.

Mumbai Police, which picked up Goswami from his house in the morning, said he was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer and his mother in 2018.

The two had killed themselves over alleged non- payment of dues by the news channel.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by the daughter of the interior designer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Yogi Adityanath Arnab Goswami Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp