STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC adjourns to November 19 plea for recognition of same-sex marriage under Hindu Marriage Act

The plea had raised the issue that denying the LGBT community the option to marry is absolutely discriminatory and creates them a second class of citizens.

Published: 04th November 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposess

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to another bench and adjourned to November 19 a plea seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan transferred the matter to another bench, which is hearing similar pleas related to the legal recognition of same-sex marriage and listed it for hearing on November 19.

The court was hearing a public suit seeking a declaration to the effect that since Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 does not distinguish between homosexual and heterosexual couples, the right of same-sex couples to marry should be recognised under the said Act.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma, said that the petitioners have filed the petition for enforcement of their Fundamental Rights as granted under the Constitution of India.

The petition said that as of now, the law sees the members of the LGBT community as individuals only and not as couples. It also said that the LGBT community members are forced to suppress their feelings of getting married to the person of their own choice.

The plea raised the issue that denying the LGBT community the option to marry is absolutely discriminatory and creates them a second class of citizens. Homosexual couples should have access to the same benefits enjoyed by the heterosexual married couples, it said.

The petitioners further submitted that there is nothing in the Hindu Marriage Act that mandates that marriage should take place only between a Hindu man and a Hindu woman and Section 5 of the Act clearly lays down that marriage can be performed between 'any two Hindus'.

"That it is further submitted that despite the fact that there is absolutely no statutory bar under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Special Marriage Act of 1956 against gay marriage, the same are not being registered throughout the country and also in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. As a result of the same, there are many benefits that would otherwise be available to heterosexual married couples that are not available to them," the plea said.

It said that the petition has been filed for the benefit of homosexual and transgender persons who constitute between five and ten per cent of the country's population. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
same sex marriage hindu marriage act
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp