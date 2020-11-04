STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO test fires Pinaka rocket system off Odisha coast

The premier military research organisation said a total of six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met "complete mission objectives".

Published: 04th November 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 07:16 PM

The Pinaka rockets have a range of around 37 km.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DRDO on Wednesday said it successfully test-fired a new version of the Pinaka rocket system off the coast of Odisha.

"Enhanced version of PINAKA Rocket System, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been successfully flight-tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today," it tweeted.

The DRDO said the enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket system would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets, which are currently under production.

In the last two months, India has test-fired a number of missiles, including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1.

