STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm laws: Amarinder stages dharna in Delhi, alleges 'step-motherly' treatment by Centre

Stressing that his intention was not to disturb peace, Singh said he was trying to 'save' his state's farmers as the Centre was 'playing with' their livelihoods.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu greets Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh during a protest against the recent farm reform bills at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Alleging step-motherly treatment towards Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he was not in Delhi to confront the Centre but warned that any move to tinker with religion or livelihood of the people was bound to trigger resentment and anger.

Amarinder said he and other MLAs from Punjab were forced to reach Delhi as the President declined the request for a meeting on the plea that the State Amendment Bills were still lying with the Governor. 

“I did not want to meet the President over the Bills because I know the Governor has not even forwarded them to the President. The Governor is just a post box and has no rights. He has to send the Bills to the President but is sitting on them,’’ he said.

“I wanted to brief the President on the emerging national and food security issues in Punjab where Pakistan is looking to create trouble. We do not have sacks to store wheat harvested from the fields.”
The Congress veteran asserted that he and his colleagues were not in Delhi to disturb national unity. “The soldiers from Punjab were among those killed in the Galwan clash.

We know how to shed our blood for the nation. ... Some farmers are agitating but we have assured the Centre that railway and Punjab Police can together handle the matter.” At Jantar Mantar, where he reached after paying respect at Rajghat, Amarinder expressed the hope that the Centre would look at Punjab and its problems in the backdrop of the sacrifices made by Punjabis through the decades. He trashed any suggestion of Punjab’s farmers resorting to anti-national activities, pointing out that their agitation had been completely peaceful. With inputs from Delhi 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh congress Farm Laws
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp