Five-year-old falls into 200-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh, rescue efforts on

The incident occurred in Barahbujurg village, about 36 kms away from the district headquarters, in the morning, he said.

Published: 04th November 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By PTI

NIWADI: A five-year-old boy fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Niwadi district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

"The boy, identified as Prahlad, son of Harikishan Kushwaha, fell into the borewell when labourers were putting a pipe casing in it," Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said.

"The borewell has water in it up to 100 feet from the ground, hence is not clear at what depth the child is stuck inside," he said.

The district administration has launched a rescue operation with the help of experts, Tripathi said, adding that the borewell was recently dug.

