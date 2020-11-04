STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras case: SIT submits report, questions victim's hurried late-night cremation

The role of the district police came under scanner after they rushed to cremate the victim’s body at 2:45 am on September 30 allegedly against the wish of the family.

Police personnel stand guard near a barricade on a road leading to Bulgari village following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in Hathras district

Cops barricade a road leading to Hathras victim's village (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a late-night development, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) set up by the UP government to probe into Hathras rape and murder case, especially the role of the district police, submitted its findings after a month of the probe.

The role of the district police came under scanner after they rushed to cremate the victim’s body at 2:45 am on September 30 allegedly against the wish of the family.

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four youths who tried to kill her in her native Boolgarhi village of Hathras on September 14. After battling for life for a fortnight, the victim succumbed to injuries sustained in her neck and spine during the incident, at Safdurjung hospital on September 29.

The three-member team headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Bhagwan Swaroop reportedly questioned the rush to cremate the body of the victim in the dead of night in the final report submitted to the state government. As per the sources, the SIT in its report has also suggested solutions to manage such a crisis.

The sources also claimed that following the submission of the report, a few more heads are likely to roll in the police department. Earlier, on the basis of SIT’s preliminary inquiry, the state government had suspended five cops including the then Hathras SP Vikrant Vir for "poor" handling of the case.

The team, which also comprised DIG Chandra Prakash and PAC commandant Poonam, was set up on September 30 and was initially given a week's time to probe the issue and produce the report. However, later the ambit of the investigation was expanded and the team was given two extensions of 10 days each for completing the probe envisaging all the possible aspects of the case.

The team had been staying put in the village for the last month. During its stay in Boolgarhi village, the team recorded the statements of the victim's family, local cops, and also the accused and their families.

Despite repeated attempts, none of the team members responded to the phone calls. It may be recalled that while SIT was investigating the incident, the state government had recommended a CBI probe into the case owing to nationwide outrage over the incident. The central premier probe agency is still
conducting the investigation into the case under the monitoring of Allahabad High Court in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India.

