Helpline for senior citizens likely next year

NEW DELHI: Senior citizens will soon have access to a national helpline where they would be able to seek counselling on a range of issues. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to launch a national helpline by January- end which will offer support to elderly citizens.

The helpline would link the Centre, state governments, district administrations and NGOs for resolving the grievances of senior citizens. Currently, the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) is working out the modalities with the states.

“Most of the states are on board and have responded positively. We are awaiting responses from a few others. The project is currently being finalised. Hopefully, it should be launched by the end of January,” said an NISD official.

The Centre’s National Action Plan for Senior Citizens aims to provide comprehensive support to senior citizens and address their various needs through advice on a range of issues that the elderly population may be facing.