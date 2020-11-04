IMA seeks ban of firecracker sale amid Covid-19 pandemic in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to impose complete ban on the sale of firecrackers during the festive season amid the challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The present situation apparently seems to be somewhat under control but still many active cases are being reported daily from across the state and the country. We shouldn’t be complacent as increased pollution owing to smoke from the firecrackers burnt during the Diwali or any festival and public fireworks displays during social events might further affect those who are vulnerable. It consequently will increase the fatality rate in the state”, said the statement issued by the IMA.

On Monday the National Green Tribunal issued notice to the Centre and four state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan seeking response on whether the fire crackers be banned from November 7 to 30 keeping in view the unsatisfactory air quality and its impact on the public health during the Covid pandemic. The Rajasthan government though has taken a decision to ban the sale of firecrackers during the festive season.

“As of now the paramount concern is on safeguarding the lives of the people. We appeal the state government to ensure every precautionary measure be taken against Covid-19 spread. So, the sale of firecrackers be banned in Chhattisgarh”, said Dr Rakesh Gupta, ENT specialist and President, Hospital Board, Raipur.