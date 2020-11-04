STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who posted 'objectionable' tweet against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gets bail

Sessions Judge D E Kothalikar granted bail to Vibhor Anand on Monday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Published: 04th November 2020

Twitter (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court has granted bail to a Delhi-based lawyer, who had allegedly posted objectionable tweets against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others, after his advocate told the court that the accused was "repenting" his act and would tender an apology on social media.

Sessions Judge D E Kothalikar granted bail to Vibhor Anand on Monday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Anand, in his plea, admitted that he had made the objectionable comments against Thackeray and others as he got influenced by Republic TV and its anchor, who stated that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian had been killed, and named various persons involved in the alleged murders.

The prosecution had alleged that Anand, a Delhi resident, had defamed the chief minister and his son and state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray by posting objectionable comments on his Twitter handle.

By posting such tweets, the accused committed "breach of public peace", the prosecution said.

Anand's lawyer submittedthat he does not dispute the fact that the applicant had made the remarks on social media.

He also said that the accusedwould tender an apology through separate posts on social media.

The applicant would not repeat any kind of act that would defame others, the lawyer added.

The court then allowed his bail plea.

The court said the accused must follow the statement made by his lawyer of tendering apology within seven days of the order.

Anand was arrested by the cyber cell of Mumbai police in connection with the tweets.

Police has also accused him of spreading false conspiracy theories about the death of Rajput and Salian.

