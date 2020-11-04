STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No politics in Arnab’s arrest, all we want is justice, say deceased architect's family members

Speaking to reporters, Naik's daughter Adnya and wife Akshata claimed they had sent applications seeking justice to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Raigad superintendent of police.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Akshata and Adnya, the wife and daughter of late Anvay Naik, in Mumbai | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Welcoming the action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the family members of interior  designer Anvay Naik, who had committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the national channel said that the journalist had tried to ‘derail’ the probe.

Speaking to reporters, Naik’s daughter Adnya and wife Akshata claimed they had sent applications seeking justice to the PMO and Raigad superintendent of police. Earlier in the day, Arnab Goswami was arrested from him house in Mumbai by Alibaug Police on the charge of abetting the suicide of the 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. 

Naik’s wife thanked the police and said, “Maharashtra police are well capable to investigate this case. My husband had mentioned names of three persons including Arnab Goswami in his suicide note but no arrest was made then. He committed suicide only because his legitimate dues were not paid by the accused persons,” she said.

“We don’t want to get into politics. We don’t know any political party or persons. What we want is justice for our deceased father,” she said. Police had said that in a suicide note, Anvay Naik, who owned Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had claimed that he was ending his life due to non-payment of his dues by Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks. In May, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik.

‘Selective outrage’
Hitting out at the BJP over its criticism of Goswami’s arrest, the Congress on Wednesday said its ‘selective outrage’ on press freedom is ‘shameful’ and the law will take its own course in the case against the Republic TV editor-in-chief.

“Why are they silent when Prashant Kanojia is jailed for a number of months just because he exposed a scam where children were being served salt and chapati in Mirzapur?” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

With inputs from New Delhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anvay Naik Arnab Goswami Arnab arrest Architect suicide
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp