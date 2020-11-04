‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

BHAGALPUR/KISHENGANJ/KHAGARIA: If random voices of voters were to be taken as an indication of what might come on November 10, when votes for the Bihar polls are counted, then the state will see a parivartan (change). At many villages and towns, especially in the poorest districts, there is a sense of despair and even anger.

On the face of it, this could be interpreted as a sign that the 15-year rule of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is coming to an end and that his challenger, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, is going to win hands down. Yet, the mood of the people is not as black and white as it may seem, rather there is a lot of grey. So while there is a cry for change, the voters don’t want the RJD.

The voters agree that Nitish has brought development, but are angry with him that he has failed on employment, migrants and bureaucratic corruption. In other words, the Nitish and Tejashwi seem to be their own biggest enemy. Rudra Kumar, a final year graduation student at Zero Mile in Naugachia village of Bhagalpur district, said being a Yadav, he would vote for the RJD candidate from his Gopalpur seat but praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish.

“I want the RJD to win from my seat but an NDA government must be formed in Bihar,” he said. Explaining the contradiction, Kumar said: “If Tejashwi Yadav comes to power, there will be jungle raj in Bihar once again.” Tejashwi rallies are drawing huge crowds where the mood is of parivartan, but his party’s record of lawlessness haunts him.

And if a taste of things under his possible regime was needed, it came on Tuesday, hours after voting in a constituency of Patna. Kavindra Mahato, 45, and his family were allegedly thrashed by RJD goons for not voting for their party. The victim has filed a written complaint with the police against some unknown persons. Narrating the incident to a local video journalist, Mahato alleged that the goons tore his shirt.

If Tejashwi falls under his own weight, then Nitish could also trip on his own. Anil Kumar Yadav of East Thatha village in Khagaria district admitted that under Nitish, the state has seen development. “The condition of main roads and highways along with electricity and water has definitely improved in the state,” Yadav said.

In caste-ridden Bihar, arch rivals RJD and LJP promise development to voters

“But nothing has been done for the welfare of the poor people. We have been left to starve by this government,” he said. Yadav bitterly complained that petty corruption had peaked. Meanwhile, there is a section of people who consider Nitish Kumar as trustworthy, but are fed up with the fact that he has failed to solve unemployment and bureaucratic corruption.

Prominent rivals of NDA – the RJD and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) -- have also projected development as a major poll plank in their manifestos. The RJD promised to build a “new Bihar” by bringing in overall development in the party manifesto that it released, while LJP on the other hand, has dubbed a vision document of “Bihar First, Bihari First”, promising a caste and religion-free society with all-round development. “If we look at the poll manifestos, the agenda has completely changed… most leaders are talking about development,” said Law Kumar Mishra, a political analyst.

“This is just to gain popularity or it might be to neutralize the impact of the development brought by Nitish during the last 15 years”, he said. An elderly man sitting outside his roadside tea stall waiting for customers at Basantpur Dogacchi in Nathnagar area of Bhagalpur, says Nitish has brought development to the state. “At the age of 65, I still don’t have ration, but it does not mean that Nitish Kumar has done nothing.

There was a time when electricity came for a few minutes, which is now regular.” Brajesh Yadav, who deals in construction material, says though Nitish has brought development in Bihar, but since a Yadav candidate is contesting from that particular Assembly seat, he will vote for Congress this time. A shop owner at east Thatha village under Khagaria segment said though development was visible, nothing has been done for the poor. “Highways look better, but a road is yet to reach my village,” he said.

53.51% Turnout in Phase II of Bihar polls till 5 pm. Figure likely to go up. Total 53.79% polling in two phases so far as against 55.35% in 2015

Nitish rule ended anarchy, says Modi

Under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar had left behind the darkness of insecurity and anarchy of the RJD rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “Roads and markets today bustle with people even late at night.”

Both Tejashwi & I are the future: Rahul

“NDA has plundered Bihar and lied to the people. Modi and Nitish are a spent force have not done anything for the state. But our alliance will deliver. Tejashwi ji and me are the future,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said