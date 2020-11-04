PM Modi condoles loss of lives in godown fire in Gujarat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad and said authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Six people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday when a portion of a godown of chemicals on Pirana-Piplaj Road collapsed after a powerful explosion ripped through it, officials said.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

અમદાવાદ ખાતે ગોડાઉનમાં થયેલ આગની ઘટનાથી જાનહાનીના સમાચારથી વ્યથિત છું. મૃતાત્માઓને શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ તથા ઈજાગ્રસ્તો ઝડપથી સ્વસ્થ થાય તે માટે પ્રાર્થના. સરકારીતંત્ર તથા અધિકારીઓ અસરગ્રસ્તોને તમામ શક્ય સહાય પૂરી પાડી રહ્યા છે. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2020

"Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.