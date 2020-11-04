STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav

Kumar had promised he would provide jobs to the youth and "change" Bihar, but he could not deliver, the Congress leader said.

Published: 04th November 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MADHEPURA: Hitting out at his political rivals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who did not help distressed people during the coronavirus lockdown, are now seeking votes from them.

Addressing an election rally at Bihariganj, from where veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav is contesting the assembly polls on a Congress seat, Gandhi also assailed the two NDA leaders over job creation.

Kumar had promised he would provide jobs to the youth and "change" Bihar, but he could not deliver, the Congress leader said.

"When youths today ask Kumar during his public meetings about the jobs he had promised, he threatens them, chases them away and gets them thrashed," Gandhi alleged.

He also raked up the issue of Minimum Support Price for maize and paddy and said the money that the farmers should be getting is actually going to the middlemen.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar did not help poor labourers and workers during the coronavirus lockdown, rather they got them "lathicharged", and are asking for their votes now.

"If the prime minister of India had any place for farmers and labourers in his heart, he would have died but not done what he did during the lockdown.

Entire Bihar knows this," he said.

He alleged that the PM, through the three recently passed agricultural laws, has "cleared the way for new middlemen".

"Not the smaller ones but the bigger ones -- Ambani and Adani. In 2006, mandis were destroyed here and it is being done now across the country," Gandhi claimed.

He said prices of vegetable and other edible items are shooting up because of these new agricultural laws as the grains produced here are going to the "bigger godowns" and being sold at inflated rates.

Contrary to PM Modi's arguments that the new farm laws have "freed" farmers, they have freed the millionaires.

Praising Sharad Yadav, Gandhi said the veteran leader taught him a lot and was in a way a "guru" to him.

Gandhi is scheduled to address another public meeting later in the day.

The former Congress president had addressed two public rallies in the state on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Nitish Kumar Congress Sharad Yadav
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp