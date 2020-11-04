Uttarakhand managed to absorb most migrants who returned home: Survey

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an encouraging sign, a final report by Uttarakhand State Migration and Rural Development Commission says that 71% of the migrants who returned to Uttarakhand in the wake of Covid-induced lockdown have decided to stay back in the state.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is also the chairman of Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission, said his government would do everything for the youth’s self-employment. “Every department has been instructed to identify ways to promote self-employment to make the state ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-dependent).

Out of total 3,57,536 migrants, 2,52,687 chose to stay back in the state till September-end this year while 1,04,849 left for other cities and states. The report also revealed that a majority of them are engaged in schemes by the state government and have found their livelihoods in self-employment.

The MNREGA tops the list of the highest job provider with 38% of the people employed under its various projects followed by 33% who are engaged in agriculture, horticulture, cattle rearing along with dairy farming, 12% are self-employed and 17% are in other fields. According to state government estimates, till July, more than 2.15 lakh workers returning to the hill state possessed a skill set ranging from software designing to plumbing and others.