STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand managed to absorb most migrants who returned home: Survey

Out of total 3,57,536 migrants, 2,52,687 chose to stay back in the state till September-end this year while 1,04,849 left for other cities and states.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Issue: Post lockdown, there was a huge wave of reverse migration, with lakhs and lakhs of migrant workers moving back to their home state. Many states after few weeks of lockdown, arranged buses for transportation and in the list Bihar was one of the last states to do so. With many migrants returning with a mindset of not leaving their home state, the leaders now need a plan to find employment and also provide basic provisions to them. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an encouraging sign, a final report by Uttarakhand State Migration and Rural Development Commission says that 71% of the migrants who returned to Uttarakhand in the wake of Covid-induced lockdown have decided to stay back in the state.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is also the chairman of Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission, said his government would do everything for the youth’s self-employment. “Every department has been instructed to identify ways to promote self-employment to make the state ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-dependent).

Out of total 3,57,536 migrants, 2,52,687 chose to stay back in the state till September-end this year while 1,04,849 left for other cities and states. The report also revealed that a majority of them are engaged in schemes by the state government and have found their livelihoods in self-employment.

The MNREGA tops the list of the highest job provider with 38% of the people employed under its various projects followed by 33% who are engaged in agriculture, horticulture, cattle rearing along with dairy farming, 12% are self-employed and 17% are in other fields. According to state government estimates, till July, more than 2.15 lakh workers returning to the hill state possessed a skill set ranging from software designing to plumbing and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant Uttarakhand
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp