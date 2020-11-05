STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Age relaxation for EWS candidates in Haryana Police jobs

As of now, the minimum age for a police job in Haryana is 18 years and the maximum age for all applicants must be under 25 years.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday that relaxation of five years in age would be provided in police recruitment to the candidates belonging to the economically weaker section.

Making the announcement in the assembly here, Khattar said the state government had implemented the provision of 10 per cent reservation to the EWS-category candidates in the government jobs based on the pattern of central government.

"No age relaxation was admissible to the EWS-category candidates in police recruitment till now.Suggestions were received in this regard and, after considering the same, now it has been decided to grant age relaxation of five years to the EWS candidates in recruitment to the police department," he said in response to a question.

Comments

