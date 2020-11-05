STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will come to power in West Bengal with two-thirds majority, declares Amit Shah

Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of barring more than 80 central government schemes meant for the poor

Published: 05th November 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the BJP will overthrow the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government with two-thirds majority in the 2021 Assembly elections. Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of barring more than 80 central government schemes meant for the poor.

"BJP workers are facing atrocities by the ruling party in Bengal every day. The people of the state will give a befitting reply in next year’s elections and the BJP will come to power with two-thirds majority," said Shah in Bankura.

Aiming to woo Dalit votes in the state’s backward region, Shah garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter and a religious leader.

"West Bengal is trapped under poverty and unemployment. Mamata Banerjee is not allowing more than 80 schemes floated by the central government for the poor people of the country. Give the BJP a chance to run the state, we will turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla," said Shah.

Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal family in a local village which is said to be a move to win the hearts of Dalits ahead of next year’s election. On Friday, the Home Minister will have lunch at the house of a refugee family which is believed to be a bid to woo the refugee electorate who supported the BJP in last year’s general election after being promised citizenship by implementing the CAA.

