STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC asks Information and Broadcasting​ Ministry to probe display of activists' details on website

It disposed of Gokhale's plea, but granted him the liberty to approach the HC again if the inquiry was not initiated by the ministry.

Published: 05th November 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to conduct an inquiry into how personal details of RTI applicants, including Saket Gokhale, were made public on its website.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav also asked the I&B Ministry to consider Gokhale's petition as a representation and place the inquiry report before the high court within three months.

It disposed of Gokhale's plea, but granted him the liberty to approach the HC again if the inquiry was not initiated by the ministry.

The HC also directed the ministry to pay Rs 25,000 to Gokhale as litigation expenses.

Gokhale had also sought Rs 50 lakh as damages from the ministry.

The HC, however, left the issue of damages to the civil court.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Gokhale seeking that his personal details be removed from the ministry's official website.

Gokhale was inundated with hate calls and messages after he filed a plea in the Allahabad High Court in July this year, seeking a stay on the 'bhoomipujan' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also sought in his plea before the Bombay HC that he be paid a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the trauma he had to undergo after the ministry made his address and phone number public.

As per Gokhale's plea, his details were displayed on the website in November 2019 and removed in September this year, after he wrote a letter to the ministry.

The ministry's counsel, Rui Rodrigues, told the HC earlier that though the Department of Personnel and Training issued two communications in 2016, asking all government departments to refrain from displaying personal details of RTI applicants, the I&B Ministry had not received such communications at the time it made Gokhale's details public.

On Thursday, Rodrigues informed the bench that the I&B Ministry had already initiated "disciplinary action".

The bench noted that such action was initiated "on November 3, after the court reserved its order (on the plea)".

During the previous hearing, the bench pulled up the I&B Ministry and asked why no one had looked into the issue of disclosure of details of applicants, besides Gokhale, in nearly 4,474 RTI applications since 2016.

"The papers of this petition be placed before Secretary, Ministry I&B to conduct an inquiry into this issue of disclosing personal details of RTI applicants," the high court said in its order.

"Inquiry should complete within three months, failing which petitioner has liberty to approach this court again," the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Bombay HC Information and Broadcasting​ Ministry
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp