Civic police volunteer dies after being hit by truck in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district

The incident took place on National Highway 2 in Pursa area on Wednesday when 30-year-old Mantu Kumar Daw attached to Galsi police station was on traffic management duty.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BARDDHAMAN (WEST BENGAL): A civic police volunteer died after being run over by a truck in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on National Highway 2 in Pursa area on Wednesday when 30-year-old Mantu Kumar Daw attached to Galsi police station was on traffic management duty, a police officer said.

The accused driver, Uttar Pradesh native Naushad Saharuddin Ahmad, fled the spot with his vehicle after running over Daw and hit another truck in Majherpul area, following which locals nabbed him and handed him over to the police, he said.

The officer added that locals blockaded the highway at Pursa More demanding speed control of the vehicles and lifted it after being requested by the police.

