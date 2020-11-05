STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurjar stir continues in Rajasthan; delegation seeks lifting of blockade

The leaders of 80 Gurjar villages told reporters that the government has accepted all the demands but still around 200-300 people are sitting on the railway track for the past five days.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Gujjar community people block railway tracks during their agitation for reservation in jobs and edication at Pilupura village of Bharatpur district Sunday Nov. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: As members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued to block the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bharatpur over demands of reservation, a delegation comprising leaders of 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana on Thursday sought the lifting of the blockade.

The delegation met Inspector General of Police Sanjiv Narzari and Bharatpur District Collector Nathmal Didel regarding the matter.

On October 31, a delegation of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti consisting of 80 villages, civil and public representatives held discussions with the Cabinet Sub-Committee in Jaipur, in which 14 points were agreed upon.

Agitators continued to block highways and Delhi-Mumbai rail route at Pilupura in Bayana on the call given by Sangharsh Samiti convener, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla.

Col. Bainsla on Thursday officially gave the charge of the agitation to his son Vijay Bainsla at Pilupura.

Gurjars are agitating over their six demands, including notifying backlog vacancies as per agreement and election manifesto, five per cent reservation in all in-process recruitment, government job and compensation to the family members of three victim who were injured in police action during agitation in past years and subsequently died.

The other demands is to get the reservation included in the 9th schedule of the Constitution, regular pay scale to 1252 employees who completed probation of two years and budget for development works in Devnarayan Board.

The Devnarayan Board was set up by the state government for various development works, including hostels and education facilities for the Gurjar community youths.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Narzari has issued a notification for a police recruitment exam to be held on November 6, 7 and 8.

Police exam aspirants have been suggested that they need to reach their exam centres before two hours of scheduled time by their own vehicles due to blockade by the agitators on the Delhi-Mumbai railway route and Hindaun-Bayana road.

