Haryanvis first: State Assembly passes bill on 75 per cent job quota in private sector for locals

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Seventy five per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, a key poll promise made by ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party, was fulfilled on Thursday by te state assembly.

The bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill 2020, provides seventy five per cent job quota for locals in private sector jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month. It will apply to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms and others offices in the state.

​The bill has been enacted to provide reservation to the local candidates of Haryana in private employment under various Companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnerships Firms, Partnership Firm etc. situated in the state for a period of ten years.

The influx of a large number of migrants competing for low-paid jobs places a significant impact on local infrastructure and housing and leads to proliferation of slums. This has led to environmental and health issues which has been acutely felt in the urban areas of Haryana affecting quality of living and livelihood.

Therefore, giving preference to local candidates in low-paid jobs is socially, economically and environmentally desirable and any such preference would be in the interests of the general public.

It also contains a clause that companies can invoke if suitable local candidates cannot be found. In such cases they may hire from outside so long as they inform the government.

Now, the state governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and then the President Ram Nath Kovind need to give assent to this bill before it becomes law.

This move can have wider implications due to a large number of MNCs and corporate companies are based in Gurgaon and other cities in the state which fall in the National Capital Region beodering Delhi.

After the bill was passed, Chautala said that today our promise to the lakhs of youth of Haryana has been fulfilled and now Haryanvi youth will have 75 per ent jobs in private sector. He said this moment after exactly one year of the government is an emotional one for him.

He said that it is a historic day for youth of the state. Now in future, any new factory or already established factories who advertise vacancies will have to employ 75 per cent jobs. He said that BJP-JJP government is committed to give jobs to local youth and this is a step in the right direction.

He said that the bill has provisions for strict implementation. There is a provision for penalty for any company that hides the information regarding its employees.

He clarified that any employee in private sector will not be laid off but all information regarding employees with salary less than Rs 50, 000 will be required to be uploaded on government website, which will be free of cost.

The responsibility of registration will lie with the company.

​He said that any firm or employer that fails to register its employees or provides incomplete or incorrect information, gives fraudulent certification or does not follow rules laid under the Act, will be liable to be fined under various sections in the bill.