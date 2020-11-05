STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K district council polls in 8 phases from November 28

The elections for the vacant seats of sarpanchs and panchs and urban local bodies would also be held simultaneously.

Published: 05th November 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 08:08 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: J&K State Election Commissioner K K Sharma announced the election schedule of the District Development Council (DDC) in which West Pakistan refugees would be voting for the first time in local polls. While the first phase of polling will take place on November 28, the final phase is on December 19. Counting of votes will be on December 22.

The elections for the vacant seats of sarpanchs and panchs and urban local bodies would also be held simultaneously. This will be the first major electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.  The West Pakistan refugees, who were not entitled to cast votes in the J&K Assembly polls, are now free to cast votes after abrogation of J&K’s special status.

In Jammu, Sharma told a press conference that every district has 14 constituencies and accordingly the polls would be held for 280 seats — 140 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions. “The delimitation has been done by the Deputy Commissioner and there will also be reservation of for SCs, STs and women,” he said.
The polling would take place through EVMs from 7 am to 2 pm.  

The term of DDCs would be for five years.  Sharma said the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect and the formal notification for the first phase of elections would be issued tomorrow. He announced that anyone living in J&K can enroll as a voter for the DDC polls. “The People’s Representation Act will be applicable in J&K.” The EC fixed expenditure limit of `5 lakh for DDC polls, `1 lakh  and ` 50,000 for sarpanch and panch.

