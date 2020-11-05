STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local BJP leader recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' at mosque in UP's Baghpat

Manupal Bansal recited Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Vinaypur village under Kekda Police Station area in Baghpat and also posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

Published: 05th November 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BAGHPAT: A local BJP leader recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a mosque here, the second such case in recent days after a group of people offered namaz on the premises of a temple in Mathura.

Police had arrested four men on Tuesday for chanting Hanuman Chalisa at an Idgah on the Goverdhan-Barsana road, about 20 km from Mathura, a day after a man named Faisal Khan was arrested and sent to 14 days in judicial custody for offering namaz on the premises of a Mathura temple.

However, Khan's organization, Delhi-based Khudai Khidmatgar, claimed that he offered prayers in the temple complex only with the permission of the priests there.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Manupal Bansal recited Hanuman Chalisa at a mosque in Vinaypur village under Kekda Police Station area in Baghpat and also posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

The local police is investigating the matter, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Abhishek Singh said on Wednesday, adding that Bansal visited the mosque often and had taken the permission of the mosque's maulvi -- Ali Hassan -- so a case could not be lodged.

Bansal, who is the member of district working committee of the BJP, said that he recited Hanuman Chalisa to promote amity and brotherhood after taking Hassan's permission.

Besides Hanuman Chalisa, Gayatri Mantra was also chanted, Bansal added.

The district unit president of the BJP Surajpal too said that Bansal had taken the maulvi's permission.

Talking to media persons, Hassan said he allowed Bansal to recite the Hindu prayers as there is nothing wrong in it and everyone needs to work to promote brotherhood.

Earlier, a local leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had announced that he would recite Hanuman Chalisa at Fuiswali Masjid in Badaut area of Baghpat during Friday prayers after which the police are on a high alert.

