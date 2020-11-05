STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi, Nitish Kumar are no different: Rahul

At an election rally at Bihariganj, Rahul asked the people to remember the promise of PM Modi on giving 2 crore jobs.

Published: 05th November 2020 08:05 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the campaign for Bihar assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the campaign for Bihar assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are no different as both of them have gone back on their promises to the people, Congress Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

At an election rally at Bihariganj, Rahul asked the people to remember the promise of PM Modi on giving 2 crore jobs. “But what happened to that promise? Did you all get the jobs?  The PM has lied to all of you and change this NDA government for a better Bihar.”  “I want to ask, Modiji, you say that farmers are freed now and they can now sell their crops anywhere.

Modiji, will the farmers go to sell their agriculture produce flying by aeroplane? Or, will they go by road?  If they have to go by road, where is the road?” Accusing the PM and the CM of lathi-charging the migrants during the lockdown, Rahul said that there was no room for labourers in the heart of both these leaders.

“The PM has a heart for the affluent class while the poor like migrants and farmers are lathicharged when they ask for their rights. Now, they are seeking votes.” Promising to give an MSP of `2,500 on the line of Chhattisgarh, he said maize cultivated by farmers of the Madhepura and other areas of Bihar will get the same MSP if the Grand Alliance is voted to power.

