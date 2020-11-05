No Muslim will be deported: Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached out to voters in Muslim dominated Kishanganj district on Wednesday, assuring them that there was no need to fear about deportation in the event of implementation of the new citizenship laws.

“No power can oust or shift the people of minority from the country. There is no strength in us to take our people out of the country,” he said at an election rally in Kochadhaman Assembly constituency while seeking votes for JDU’s sitting MLA Mujahid Alam. Muslims comprise 68% of the total population of 16,96,400 in Kishanganj which goes to voting in the third phase of election on November 7.

Without naming All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Nitish accused vested interests of misleading the people of minority. “Some people are making such false statement that people will be shifted out of the country. There is no power in anyone to get our people (Muslim) out of the country.”

In February, Nitish had got the Bihar assembly to unanimously pass a resolution rejecting the NRC and contentious questions introduced by the Centre in the NRC update. Bihar was the first NDA-ruled state to unanimously pass a resolution against the NRC.

With the latest assertion, Nitish made another round of assurance to the Muslims who are being wooed by Owaisi. The AIMIM leader is raising the issue of CAA-NRC loudly in elections in Kishanganj. What remains to be seen is the BJP’s reaction as well given that the ruling ally in Bihar has been banking heavily on nationalism and allied issues. In Bihar, Nitish had completely kept the BJP in dark when he got the Assembly to unanimously pass the resolution rejecting the NRC and the CAA. The BJP had no option then but to grudgingly accept the resolution passed by the Assembly.

‘Cong questions our jawans’

Calling upon the people of Bihar’s Seemanchal region in Purnia to vote for NDA, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Congress party of questioning the bravery of soldiers. “The Congress leaders did not show even a bit of reluctance in question the valour of our army. ... At a time when the country and all political parties should get united and support the army on the issue of Pakistan and China, the Congress questions our soldiers and their military might for their political benefits,” Singh claimed. He urged the people to “chase” away those people who doubt the soldiers.

Only NDA CAN GIVE JOBS: MODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that it was only the NDA can provide security, employment and new opportunities of self-employment to the youth of Bihar. “In self-reliant Bihar, our goal is to maintain the rule of law. Our aim is welfare of the poor. Our mission is opportunities to youths and protection to women. Our mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat.” The PM asserted that he was touched by the love he received in his rallies. “From political consciousness to social brainstorming, from festivals to food, Bihar is amazing,” Modi said.

