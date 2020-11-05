STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Jharkhand withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases

From now on, the agency has to seek permission from the state government to probe each case, official sources said.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:41 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effected a similar move.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a statement saying that the Home department withdrew its consent granted on February 19, 1996 by the then Bihar government to the CBI to conduct investigations and raids.

The Jharkhand government's move came a day after Left-ruled Kerala decided to withdraw the general consent granted to the CBI to probe cases.

Earlier, states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also taken back the general consent accorded to the agency to exercise its powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Under Section 6 of the Act, all states except Delhi and the union territories have the discretion to give their consent to the CBI for a probe in the state.

A coalition of the JMM, Congress and the RJD came to power in Jharkhand in December last year, defeating the BJP.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

