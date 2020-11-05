STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram temple trust invites suggestions on mandir design

Experts, architects, and designers may submit their suggestion by November 25 on Trust's emails -- aida.rjbayodhya@gmail.com and design@tce.co.in, he said.

Published: 05th November 2020

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

The suggestions should address the major elements of the project namely religious yatra, rituals, culture, and science

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust moves has invited suggestions on the architectural designing from professionals among the general public. 

As per an advertisement published in major national dailies, the trust invited pro bono suggestions that might be included in the masterplan, which is under preparation for the 70-acre Ram Mandir complex.

The trust has hired the leading construction company Larsen and Toubro for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Even Tata Consulting and Engineering firm, which had offered its contribution to the construction of the temple, has been roped in the process.

The expert engineers of IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Madras are being consulted over the temple’s foundation. The trust members said they wanted to build such a grand and strong temple that it must last for at least 1,000 years and must resist natural calamities.

Dr. Anil Mishra, one of the 15 trustees, confirmed that ideas from worldwide experts were invited for their incorporation in the temple masterplan.

The suggestions should address the major elements of the project namely religious yatra, rituals, culture, and science, he added.

Experts, architects, and designers may submit their suggestion by November 25 on Trust’s emails -- aida.rjbayodhya@gmail.com and design@tce.co.in, he said.

This year, the gathering of devotees in Ayodhya on the occasion of Parikrama, which is held every year after Diwali, will remain suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

During the three-day Deepotsav celebration, the general public will be kept out of the venue and only leading seers will be invited to participate.

