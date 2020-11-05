SIT report indicts 75 officials for nexus with slain gangster Vikas Dubey

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was set up to probe into the massacre of eight policemen by dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey and also his criminal history, has submitted its report to state authorities on late Wednesday night recommending action against 75 officials, including 40 cops, for their direct or indirect association with the criminal.

The rest 35 officials are from various departments including revenue, food, and district administration.

It may be recalled that eight police personnel including a deputy SP and to inspectors were massacred by Dubey had his henchmen at Bikru village of Kanpur Dehat in a late-night ambush when the cops had gone to arrest him in connection with an attempt to murder case on July 2, this year. After the massacre, the

gangster had fled the village and was nabbed in Ujjain a week later. He was killed in a police encounter while being transported from Ujjain to Kanpur as he allegedly made an attempt to escape from the police custody.

The SIT, led by additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, submitted its 3200-page report. As per the highly placed sources, the home department officials will examine the report and then initiate the action needed. However, the senior official chose to remain mum over the details of the report.

The sources said that the report allegedly speaks about call records of Vikas Dubey of last one year and his contacts at Chaubeypur police station under which his village Bikru falls. However, the report allegedly makes note that the deceased gangster did not have much immovable property including land outside his village.

The other two members of the special investigation team included IPS officers ADG Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Goud. The SIT had the mandate to probe into the entire sequence of events relating to the ambush resulting in the massacre of cops, the properties amassed by the gangster and his henchmen, and also how he managed to procure a huge cache of arms and ammunition at his residence in Kanpur on July 2 to attacks the police team.

It may be recalled that after the massacre, the entire police staff deputed at Chaubeypur police station was sent to police lines and a new team had replaced them. Moreover, after the incident, the Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari and his junior sub-inspector KK Sharma was suspended and arrested for alerting the

gangster about the intended ambush by the cops to nab him. Both the cops have been lodged in jail since July.