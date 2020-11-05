STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Varanasi resident moves UP assembly to unseat Mukhtar Ansari on absenteeism

A Varanasi resident Sudhir Singh has made the plea to unseat Ansari under the provisions of the Article 190 (4) of the Constitution.

Published: 05th November 2020 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File|PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A plea has been made to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to disqualify jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of his being absent from the House proceedings without its permission since its constitution in 2017.

A Varanasi resident Sudhir Singh has made the plea to unseat Ansari under the provisions of the Article 190 (4) of the Constitution.

Singh has made the plea through his counsel Asok Pande.

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is an MLA from Mau Sadar, is presently lodged in a Punjab jail.

Identifying himself as the president of Mafia Virodhi Manch, Singh, in his petition to the Assembly Speaker, cited Article 190 (4) of the Constitution which provides that "if a member of any House of a state legislature fails to attend the House proceedings for 60 days without its permission, the House may declare his seat vacant."

The petitioner said Mukhtar Ansari has neither attended nor participated in the sittings of the House, held from time to time since the present Assembly started its sittings in 2017."

He has not even sought any permission to be absent from the House for such a long period, the petitioner said.

Singh said he is accordingly approaching the UP Assembly speaker to seek Ansari's disqualification from being the member of the House as per the provisions of the Article 190 (4) of the Constitution.

The petitioner also claimed that he is willing to contest the election from Mau Sadar assembly seat after it is declared vacant and fresh election is notified by the Election Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari Hriday Narayan Dikshit BSP
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp