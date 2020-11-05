Woman loses eye while fighting off attacker in Pune

By PTI

PUNE: A case has been registered against an unidentified person who allegedly tried to molest a woman and severely injured her eyes when she resisted his attempt in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in a village in Shirur tehsil on Tuesday night, when the victim, who works as a farm labourer, had gone to answer nature's call and was attacked by an unidentified man, deputy superintendent of police Rahul Dhas said.

During the scuffle, the accused injured the eyes of the victim, who is in her late 40s, and fled the scene, the official said.

"According to doctors, the woman has lost one eye in the attack and has also sustained serious injuries to the other eye," the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.