STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government fixes stock limit for onion retailers, wholesalers

The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed the limit of stock for onion retailers, wholesalers in Uttar Pradesh to put a leash on hoarding and black marketing.

Published: 05th November 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed the limit of stock for onion retailers, wholesalers in Uttar Pradesh to put a leash on hoarding and black marketing. Onion prices had reached Rs 80 per kg in several UP cities recently. It is now down to Rs 60 per kg. 

“It has been ordered that wholesalers can store a maximum of 25 MT and retailers can store 2 MT onions. In this only the importer will get exemption in respect of imported stock, who are wholesale, retail or dealer. If a businessman is found flouting the orders then action will be taken against him,” CM Yogi said in a tweet.

Traders will be given three days before the stock limit comes in effect. They will have to complete the sorting and packing during this period. The stock limit of 2 MT and 25 MT for retailers and wholesalers will be applicable till this year end. The Chief Minister warned hoarders will face action if they violate the stock limit fixed for retailers and wholesalers. 

A notification will be issued soon in this regard. On October 23, the central government had issued an advisory in this regard. Onion and potato will be directly bought from the farmers and the government will sell the kitchen staples through special counter at reasonable rates. 

The government has already commenced this process in Lucknow and it will be expanded to other districts shortly. Horticulture Cooperative Purchase Federation, Mandi Parishad, Diary, State Welfare Corporation will be setting up these counters. Federation managing director RK Tomar claimed that three such centres were working in Lucknow and the facility would soon be extended to other districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion Uttar Pradesh Onion
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp