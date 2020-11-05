Yogi government fixes stock limit for onion retailers, wholesalers

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed the limit of stock for onion retailers, wholesalers in Uttar Pradesh to put a leash on hoarding and black marketing. Onion prices had reached Rs 80 per kg in several UP cities recently. It is now down to Rs 60 per kg.

“It has been ordered that wholesalers can store a maximum of 25 MT and retailers can store 2 MT onions. In this only the importer will get exemption in respect of imported stock, who are wholesale, retail or dealer. If a businessman is found flouting the orders then action will be taken against him,” CM Yogi said in a tweet.

Traders will be given three days before the stock limit comes in effect. They will have to complete the sorting and packing during this period. The stock limit of 2 MT and 25 MT for retailers and wholesalers will be applicable till this year end. The Chief Minister warned hoarders will face action if they violate the stock limit fixed for retailers and wholesalers.

A notification will be issued soon in this regard. On October 23, the central government had issued an advisory in this regard. Onion and potato will be directly bought from the farmers and the government will sell the kitchen staples through special counter at reasonable rates.

The government has already commenced this process in Lucknow and it will be expanded to other districts shortly. Horticulture Cooperative Purchase Federation, Mandi Parishad, Diary, State Welfare Corporation will be setting up these counters. Federation managing director RK Tomar claimed that three such centres were working in Lucknow and the facility would soon be extended to other districts.