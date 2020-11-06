STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid LAC standoff, Andaman and Nicobar Command conducts joint services exercise

The exercise focussed on enhancing interoperability and synergy among the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - to maximise combat potential, officials said.

Published: 06th November 2020 01:48 AM

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) conducted a three-day joint services exercise code named 'Bull Strike' at the remotely located Teressa Island, military officials said on Thursday.

The drill began on Tuesday and ended on Thursday and saw participation from three services components of the ANC, elements of Indian Army's Parachute Brigade, MARCOS (Marine Commando Force) and Special Forces, officials said.

The exercise focussed on enhancing interoperability and synergy among the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - to maximise combat potential, officials said.

"The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from   strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by MARCOS of Indian Navy and Special Heli Borne Operations (SHBO) by Indian Army Ghatak platoons," said an official.

As part of the exercise, troops of the Army, Navy and Air Force of the ANC were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close coordination with the para drop (parachute drop) of Special Forces, the officials said.

The exercise was conducted at Teressa island, which is located in the strategically important Nicobar group of islands, they stated.

Ground based manoeuvres, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed, they added.

In addition, search and rescue (SAR) and medical evacuation procedures were practised by participating troops, they mentioned.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief of the ANC, witnessed the exercise on the final day and addressed troops, complimenting them for achieving high standards of training and exhorting them to maintain the highest state of operational readiness at all times, according to the officials.

