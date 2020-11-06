STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR lodged against 24 people for cheating and fraud in retired soldiers health scheme

As per the copy of the FIR available to The New Indian Express, these frauds were being carried out in collusion with five retired soldiers in support with four civilians.

Published: 06th November 2020 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Recommendations of BOO were endorsed by commanders of Western Command. (Representational Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by the Station Commander, Amritsar Cantt at Police Station, Cantonment Amritsar on 02 October 2020 for cheating, mischief, forgery, making false documents and breach of contract against the 14 Doctors and One Director.

As per the copy of the FIR available to The New Indian Express, these frauds were being carried out in collusion with five retired soldiers in support with four civilians and were found to be colluding with the hospitals.

As per Army sources, the issue came to light through an email from Ministry of Defence (Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare) on 22 May 2020 regarding complaint by Dr Sunil Dutt, CMD Neelkanth Hospital, Amritsar against Dr Rajesh of ECHS Polyclinic, Tarn Taran alleging that he was asking bribes from the hospitals and also threatened dis-empanelment of the hospital, in case his demands were not met.

Complaint was sent to Chandigarh based Western Command and Headquarters (HQ) 91 Sub Area for investigation on 19 May 2020.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) was ordered by HQ 91 Sub Area to investigate and identify Empanelled Hospitals indulging in fraudulent Emergency admissions recommend suitable disciplinary action against any such Empanelled Hospital. 

Further investigation revealed the identities of ECHS beneficiaries found to be trading/misusing their ECHS Cards for financial gratification. The CoI was also to recommend suitable disciplinary action against them.

As per the Army sources Board of Officers (BOO) established that seven Hospitals had violated various clauses of Memorandum of Agreements and were found involved in fraud to make gains out of Government funds thorough fraudulent admission of ECHS.

It was found that eight doctors had prescribed wrong medication or had allowed their signature block or stamp in counterfeiting the medical case sheets.

Recommendations of BOO were endorsed by commanders of Western Command.

MD ECHS is processing the case for dis-empanelment of seven hospitals / Health Care Centres. Sources in Army informed that based on the preliminary report of malpractices by following hospitals and recommendations of GOC 91 Sub Area & HQ Western Command, MD ECHS had ordered for ‘Stop Referral’ to Verma Hospital, Neelkanth Hospital and Life Kare Hospital, all in Amritsar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Retired Soldiers
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp