STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Maldives from November 9-10; hold talks to deepen ties

The foreign secretary will also call on Maldives' People's Majlis Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and will meet other political leaders.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day visit to Maldives next week during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of that country to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and discuss the coronavirus situation, including India's assistance in Maldives' post-COVID economic recovery.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that Shringla will visit Maldives from November 9 to 10 and underlined that this would be the first high-level in-person interaction between the two countries since the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign secretary is scheduled to call on President Ibrahim Solih and will also have substantive discussions with the ministers of foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development, planning, human affairs, tourism and youth and sports, he said.

The foreign secretary will also call on Maldives' People's Majlis Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and will meet other political leaders, Srivastava said.

"Maldives occupies a special place in our neighborhood first policy and this time tested and enduring relationship with Maldives has strengthened and deepened even further in recent months," Srivastava said.

India has also responded to Maldives in extending assistance in dealing with the COVID crisis, he said.

During his visit, the foreign secretary will review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and will also review the progress of ongoing bilateral projects, Srivastava said.

Shringla will hold discussions on the ongoing COVID-19 situation, including India's continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-COVID economic recovery, the official said.

Srivastava said the foreign secretary's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its relations with Maldives and it is expected to lend further momentum to the bilateral cooperation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp