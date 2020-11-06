STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green vow: Industry leaders pledge to cut down emissions

Major industry leaders Thursday pledged to work with the government in cutting down greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change and promote renewable energy.

Published: 06th November 2020

Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Major industry leaders Thursday pledged to work with the government in cutting down greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change and promote renewable energy. Addressing the CEO Forum, Uion environment minister Prakash Javadekar suggested to the corporate world to propagate and report to the government what steps and initiatives they are taking towards decarbonisation and bring to the government’s notice polluting activities for us to take action.

“We have to be on the same page regarding our insistence on financial and technological support from the advanced economies, so that India can also catch up and march ahead,” he said. The event saw CEO’s and various heads of key industries like TATA, Reliance, the Adani group, Mahindra, Sun pharma, Dr. Reddy’s etc. listing out various clean processes and initiatives they have taken and their agenda towards further decarbonisation post 2020.

The corporate sector espoused confidence and expressed their support towards a coordinated response by the Government and private sector on climate change which will help protect the country’s interests and ensure that India is on track towards meeting its climate change obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The private sector plays a pivotal role in creating low-carbon sustainable economies and has embarked on a number of voluntary actions on climate change that can contribute towards achieving India’s NDC goals.  The private sector also benefitted from India’s participation in Clean Development Mechanism of the Kyoto Protocol and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement offers further opportunities for meeting the climate change and sustainable development objectives.

