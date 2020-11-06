Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Sachin Pilot dons new look in poll rallies

Rajasthan former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who is a star campaigner of the Congress for the Bihar Assembly elections and Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, has been seen donning a new look, with a thick beard and moustache. In many of these rallies, Pilot garnered attention wearing a colourful safa along with his bearded look, while in other rallies he was seen wearing a traditional kurta ‘pyjama’ with a white ‘gamcha’. Pilot was also in the news after he met his old friend Jyotiraditya Scindia at the airport. Interestingly, this time, Pilot is campaigning against Scindia and his party, BJP.

Young leaders emerge from municipal polls

The recent municipal corporation elections, in which many local leaders made their debut in politics, saw some youngsters emerge out of nowhere. One such leader is Asma Khan, who became a corporator at the age of just 21 after winning the election on a Congress ticket from the ward number 81 of the Heritage Municipal Corporation in Jaipur. The BA final-year student, on being asked about politics as a career, said she contested the election with the full support of her family. Asma said her priority will be to uplift the condition of the poor. The Congress and the BJP got clear majority in two municipal corporations each of the six that went to polls, according to results declared on Tuesday.

Wearing mask now mandatory in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has become the first state to enact a law which mandates wearing of masks to prevent the Covid-19 infection spread. The Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020, introduced by state Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday, was formally passed by the state Assembly on Monday. The new legislation prohibits the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask. The law enacted describes masks as a “vaccine” to protect against coronavirus and makes it mandatory to wear masks while using public and private transport as well as for attending political and social programmes.

In wake of Covid, ban on firecrackers this Diwali

The Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the state in the wake of the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. Protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time, CM Ashok Gehlot said while reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday.He also said the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till November 16. Gehlot was reviewing the situation created by the coronavirus crisis and ‘no mask-no entry’ and ‘war for the pure’ campaign of the state government. He also stressed on the ban on fireworks at weddings and other ceremonies.

Rajesh Asnani

