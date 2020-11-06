STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Keep off social media for 2 years': HC's bail condition to man for objectionable post on UP CM

The court said the applicant shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating witnesses during the investigation or the trial.

Published: 06th November 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court granted bail to a man accused of making objectionable remarks over social media sites against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a condition that he would keep off social media for two years.

Justice Siddharth passed the order on a bail application by Akhilanand, a case against whom was lodged in Deoria in eastern UP for allegedly making objectionable remarks against CM Yogi and other public figures.

Akhilanand had been in jail since May 12 and his counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.

While granting the bail, the judge ordered: “Applicant will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the trial court, whichever is earlier.” Akhilanand was also asked to furnish a personal bond and sureties.

The court said the applicant shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating witnesses during the investigation or the trial.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bail condition social media post objectionable post Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp