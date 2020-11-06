'Keep off social media for 2 years': HC's bail condition to man for objectionable post on UP CM

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court granted bail to a man accused of making objectionable remarks over social media sites against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a condition that he would keep off social media for two years.

Justice Siddharth passed the order on a bail application by Akhilanand, a case against whom was lodged in Deoria in eastern UP for allegedly making objectionable remarks against CM Yogi and other public figures.

Akhilanand had been in jail since May 12 and his counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.

While granting the bail, the judge ordered: “Applicant will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the trial court, whichever is earlier.” Akhilanand was also asked to furnish a personal bond and sureties.

The court said the applicant shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating witnesses during the investigation or the trial.

