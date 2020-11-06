STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mathura courts go on day-long strike after 'false case' against advocate

The Allahabad High Court has been informed about the boycott of court work, Sushil Sharma, President, Mathura Bar Association, said.

By PTI

MATHURA: Legal work remained paralysed across courts on Thursday here due to a one-day strike called by the Mathura Bar Association in protest against the alleged implication of an advocate in a "false case" by the police, an office-bearer said.

Sharma claimed that the police had "falsely" arrested an advocate in an extortion case.

The lawyers' body is demanding a high-level inquiry into the case, he said, adding that the "high-handedness" of the police would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the hearing for bail application of two alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) members Aalam and Masood arrested on sedition charges last month has ben extended to November 9, Additional District General Counsel (ADGC) Narendra Sharma said.

As both the accused are in police custody till Friday, the hearing has been deferred till November 9, he said.

Along with them, two other co-accused -- Atiqur Rahman and journalist Siddique Kappan -- are currently in custody with the UP Special Task Force (STF).

The bail application of Rahman has been set for Friday as the application was transferred to Court No.

10 from the court of the district judge on Thursday, the ADGC further said.

Fourth accused Kappan, though, has not moved bail in any court so far.

The Uttar Pradesh police had booked the four men on sedition and other serious charges at Maant police station in Mathura last month.

They were arrested while they were heading to Hathras where a Dalit woman had allegedly been gang-raped and murdered.

