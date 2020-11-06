‘People of Bihar want Nitish more than others’ 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after CM Nitish Kumar created a flutter by saying this would be his last Assembly election, JD-U and BJP leaders on Friday downplayed his statement, saying it was “wrongly interpreted”.

In an official statement, the JD-U said the party chief would continue to work as long as the people of Bihar want, and that his statement did not mean he was retiring.

“The remark was intended for the last phase of polling,” it said. On the last day of campaigning on Thursday, Nitish while speaking at a rally in Purnia had said that it was his last election. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and LJP’s Chirag Paswan linked the statement to the CM’s indirect acceptance of defeat in the polls. The JD-U later clarified that the CM wanted to say that it was the last day of campaigning for him in the election. “He will continue to work — he has said it is his job to serve the people.” JD-U state chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh told the media that no one retires from politics.

“How can Nitish retire when the people of Bihar want him more than others? He will continue to head the NDA as CM with a majority.” Several others from JD-U such as Kurshid Alam and NK Yadav of BJP shared Singh’s views. However, Nitish maintained studied silence. “It speaks a lot for itself,” said Ajit Kumar, a social activist.

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Nitish has announced his “retirement” as he can see election defeat right in front of him. Surjewala said it would have been better for Bihar had Nitish and his deputy Sushil Modi announced retirement after an apology.

In a counter, junior Union home minister Nityanand Rai accused the Congress and RJD of misleading the people. “The people know the reality and have trust in NDA led by Nitish Kumar. Where there is Modi, there is faith and development. Wherever Nitish is, there is employment,” Rai said. Bihar goes for the third and final phase of polling on Saturday with contests in 78 seats, mostly in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal area. If the ruling NDA loses in these areas, the prospects of it forming a government will become difficult.

Tejashwi confident of victory

Confident of winning thr polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday assured the people of Bihar that his government will adopt zero tolerance on crimes and law and order problems. Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his commitment to make a progressive Bihar. ”We will never compromise on crimes,” he said. “Whatever agendas we have put forth including 10 lakh jobs would be fulfilled once voted to power.”