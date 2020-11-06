STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prashant Bhushan regrets 'error' in his October 21 tweet on CJI SA Bobde

Bhushan had said that the CJI availed the special helicopter during his visit to Kanha national park while 'an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP was pending before him.

Published: 06th November 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has regretted the "error" in his tweet of October 21 in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government.

On October, Bhushan had said that the CJI availed the special helicopter during his visit to Kanha national park while "an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP (Madhya Pradesh) is pending before him. Survival of MP govt depends on this case".

However, Bhushan on November 4 regretted the error in his earlier tweet.

"Elections were held yesterday to seats of defecting Cong MLAs in MP who were made ministers in the Shivraj Govt. Survival of Shivraj govt will depend on their re-election, not on decision of case in CJIs court challenging their ministership. I regret this error in my tweet below," the lawyer tweeted.

It is significant to note that on November 4, a bench headed by the CJI disposed of a plea that had raised the issue of pendency of disqualification proceedings against some Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP and were appointed as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.

The plea was disposed of after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner Congress MLA Vinay Saxena, said that bypolls on 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh have been already held on Tuesday rendering the plea as infructuous.

The top court, on August 31, had imposed a token fine of one rupee against Bhushan as punishment in the contempt case against him.

Bhushan was earlier convicted for two tweets against the judiciary.

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Prashant Bhusan is a habitual offender.He should have been handed over an exemplary punishment so that a prospective offender thinks twice before he makes any derogatory remark.
    11 hours ago reply

  • Rkk
    As often said in Kannada , “ one cannot straighten a dog’s tail “
    20 hours ago reply
