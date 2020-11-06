STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC stays HC direction asking poll panel to hold election on Uttar Pradesh's Suar assembly seat

The high court had annulled the election of the son of Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan on the grounds of being under age.

Published: 06th November 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday stayed the direction of the Allahabad High Court asking the Election Commission to hold bypoll in Suar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after the annulment of Abdullah Azam Khan's election.

The high court had annulled the election of the son of Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan on the grounds of being under age.

 Later, the high court also asked the ECI to start the process forthwith for holding by-election in the constituency.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said the high court's order "directing the ECI to start process of holding by-election for Suar assembly constituency is stayed".

The apex court is seized of two appeals field by Abdullah Azam Khan against the high court order in the case.

The SP leader has challenged the setting aside of his election as an MLA and the direction to the poll panel for fresh bypoll for the seat.

  On January 17, the top court had refused to stay the Allahabad High Court verdict annulling his election.

It had issued notice and sought response of the ECI and defeated BSP candidate Nawaz Ali Khan, who had challenged Abdullah Azam Khan's election from the constituency in Rampur district.

Some doubts have been created by placing documents other than school records to show that Abdullah Azam Khan was qualified to contest the election, the top court had said.

"We have read the Allahabad High Court judgment, it is based on evidence.

" Abdullah Khan had on December 17 approached the top court challenging the high court verdict which had ruled that he was not qualified to contest the election of the legislative assembly as he had not turned 25 when he filed the nomination papers for the 2017 polls.

In his election petition against Abdullah Khan in the high court, Kazim Ali Khan had contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993 and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper.

He said in his election petition in the high court that educational certificates, passport and visa of Abdullah Khan mentioned January 1, 1993 as the SP MLA's date of birth.

The high court had unseated the Suar MLA after examining the entire facts as borne out of various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan's mother.

It too had mentioned January 1, 1993 as his date of birth.

   In its ruling, the high court had directed its registrar general to intimate the substance of the verdict to the Election Commission of India and the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker to take follow-up actions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suar assembly constituency Uttar Pradesh Abdullah Azam Khan's election Azam Khan
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp