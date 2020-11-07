STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arnab Goswami remains in judicial custody as Bombay HC refuses to grant immediate relief

The hearing in the habeas corpus and bail pleas that were filed went on for over six hours on Saturday. Renowned lawyer Harish Salve represented Arnab Goswami.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami shows injury marks at Alibaug court

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami shows injury marks at Alibaug court near Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Republic TV owner and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami will continue to remain in judicial custody after the Bombay High Court refused to grant immediate relief to him in the case of abetment of suicide. 

The High Court directed Goswami's lawyer to approach the Sessions Court with his bail application. 
 
The hearing in the habeas corpus and bail pleas that were filed went on for over six hours on Saturday.

The High Court had called for the special sitting to hear the applications filed by Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, and two other accused - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - seeking interim release from custody in the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment of suicide case, but it refused to pass an immediate order. The order is likely post-Diwali. 

Senior Advocate Harish Salve pleaded for an ad-interim bail for Goswami. But a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to grant interim relief to all those accused in the abetment of suicide case.

ALSO READ | EDITORIAL: Arnab or J&K, don’t muzzle free speech
 
Justice Shinde said they cannot pass the order on Saturday since it was already 6.00 PM. "We will clarify that pendency of the petition will not bar the petitioner from approaching the Sessions Court for bail and if such an application is filed, it should be decided within four days."
 
While Salve insisted that an ad-interim relief be granted, Justice Shinde indicated that the court will reserve orders and will pronounce them sometime in the coming week. He assured that the court will pronounce the order as early as possible.
 
The court clarified that the pendency of the case will not come in the way of the petitioners approaching the Sessions Court for bail. If such an application is made, the High Court ordered the same will have to be decided by the concerned court within four days of the filing.
  
The Maharashtra government's lawyer disputed the maintainability of the petitions.

Senior Advocate Amit Desai submitted that habeas corpus petitions are not maintainable for bail. He further pointed out that the habeas corpus petition is not maintainable against the judicial order of remand. 

"No writ of habeas corpus can be issued if a person is in custody in pursuance of a judicial order, Floodgates of the judicial system, which is already creaking, will creak further if such applications are entertained," Desai argued.
 
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police appealed in the Sessions Court against the order of Chief Judicial Magistrate while demanding police custody of Arnab Goswami and the other two accused to probe the case further. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnab Goswami Arnab Goswami judicial custody Arnab Goswami bail plea Republic TV
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp