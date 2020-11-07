Bihar elections 2020: Poll worker dies on duty due to heart attack in Muzaffarpur

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: A poll worker died on Saturday in Muzaffarpur while on polling duty for the Bihar assembly elections. According to Kamal Singh, Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer, the family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh.

"A person who was on polling duty today died today after his health deteriorated. He was an employee of the irrigation department. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased as per rule," Singh told ANI.

Another official cited heart attack as the cause of death. "Presiding Officer Kedar Rai, deployed at voting centre number 190 in Katra, died of a heart attack," he said.

Voting for 243 Assembly seats was slated to be held in three phases. Polling in 71 seats in the first phase was held on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3 in the second phase. Polling in the third and final phase is going on on Saturday. Counting of the votes will be taken up on November 10.

(With inputs from IANS)