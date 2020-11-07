Bihar Polls 2020: Independent candidate contesting from Benipatti succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

PATNA: An independent candidate contesting from the Benipatti seat in Bihar's Madhubani district has lost his life to COVID 19, ten days after contracting the infection. Niraj Kumar Jha, 45, breathed his last on the final day of polling in Bihar on Saturday.

According to official sources, Jha was contesting as an independent candidate. He had been admitted to Patna's AIIMS after he developed breathing problems when he was in home quarantine in Madhubani.

The news of Jha's death reached the constituency as polling was underway in the third phase for the remaining 78 assembly constituencies in Bihar.

Jha was diabetic. He was supposedly infected on the day of his nomination but continued campaigning dismissing the ailment as a seasonal one.

He had started his political career as a student leader and became active in local state politics after passing his matric exam in 1983.

He went on to complete his post-graduation and served as the National Student Union of India district president from 1992 to 93.

From 2004 to 2008, he was the district president of the Madhubani youth Congress.

When he failed to get a ticket from any party including the Congress party and JDU, he jumped into the fray as an independent.

The first phase of the Bihar elections that saw polling in 71 seats took place on October 28 in which nearly 54% voting was recorded, while the second phase saw 94 seats go to the polls on November 3 and record close to 55 per cent voting.



