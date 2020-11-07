STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP workers rough up technician at COVID hospital in UP's Budaun

SSP Sankalp Sharma said some people barged into the medical college and roughed up technician Rizwan.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BADAUN: BJP workers allegedly roughed up a technician deployed at a COVID hospital in the Government Medical College here following a heated exchange between a doctor and the party's district unit president, police said.

One person has been detained in this connection and the interrogation is on.

SSP Sankalp Sharma said some people barged into the medical college and roughed up technician Rizwan.

Medical college employees overpowered one of the BJP workers and handed him over to police, the SSP said, adding that he is being questioned and stern action will be taken against those found responsible for it.

Meanwhile, college Principal RP Singh said a heated exchange had taken place over some issue between Dr Arif Khan, deployed at the COVID-19 hospital, and district BJP president Ashok Bharti on Friday.

On Saturday, led by district's BJP Yuva Morcha president Anuj Maheshwari, a delegation met District Magistrate Kumar Prashant, demanding action against the doctor.

Later, the BJP workers reached the medical college and roughed up Rizwan.

BJP leader Ashok Bharti, however, said his argument with the doctor had nothing to do with the incident and demanded stern action against the guilty following an impartial inquiry.

The Samajwadi Party has flayed the ruling party for the incident with former MP Dharmendra Yadav visiting the hospital and expressing solidarity with the staff there.

Parliament recently passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Government Medical College COVID-19 BJP Yuva Morcha
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp