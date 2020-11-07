STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI files cheating case against former MTNL employee for using fake caste certificate to land job

According to the CBI, Ramesh Chand Meena is a resident of west Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where his forefathers owned land.

Published: 07th November 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a cheating case against a retired MTNL employee for allegedly using a fake caste certificate, issued 44 years ago, to get the job and a house here under the Scheduled Tribes quota, officials said on Saturday.

The agency has filed an FIR against Ramesh Chand Meena, who retired as senior manager from the PSU in 2018 after over three decades of service, they said.

The fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificate was issued in 1976 from Rajasthan's Bharatpur by an SDM-rank officer who was not posted in the region during that time, the officials said.

Meena allegedly used the certificate to land the job at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and get a flat under the ST quota in DG-1 locality of west Delhi's Vikaspuri area in 1987, they said.

In 1994, he was promoted as junior telecom officer in a departmental examination, they added.

According to the CBI, Meena is a resident of west Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where his forefathers owned land.

The agency found that the certificate issued by the sub-divisional magistrate, Deeg, Bharatpur on September 10, 1976, did not have any serial number on it, the officials said.

The officer under whose signature the certificate was purportedly issued, showing Meena to be a resident of Kaman village in Bharatpur, was never posted in the region during the period, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI MTNL Fake Caste Certificate
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp