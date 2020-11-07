STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik moves fresh bail application in special NDPS court

Chakraborty claimed innocence submitting that he has been falsely implicated in the case even though no drugs were seized from his possession.

Published: 07th November 2020 12:58 PM

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Showik Chakraborty, the brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, has moved a fresh bail application before a special court in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty, in his bail application filed on November 3, claimed innocence submitting that he has been falsely implicated in the case even though no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized from his possession.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Showik, his sister, and others under several relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with a case emerging out of the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable," the bail application said.

It said that a perusal of the remand applications of all the accused arrested in the case makes it evident that there is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant is in any way involved with the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harboring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

"Apart from allegedly procuring the drugs for the late actor, there are no allegations against the applicant of being involved in any other form of illicit traffic or even of purchasing drugs for any other person. Hence, terming the applicant as being part of a "drug syndicate" or having financed the "illicit traffic" of drugs is wholly farfetched and without application of mind," it said.

"There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offenders and hence the ingredients of Section 27A of the NDPS Act, 1985 are not made out in the present facts and circumstances," it added.

Showik claimed that Sushant utilised him, his sister and members of his household staff to facilitate his drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever.

"There is electronic evidence to show that the applicant's sister was in fact trying her level best to rid the late actor of his drug habit by consistently restricting the quantity of drugs he had access to. The applicant's sister also discussed her concerns regarding the late actor combining his drug habit with prescription medication with his doctor namely Kersi Chavda. However, the late actor being an adult and having his own mind was the ultimate decision," it added.

Earlier, a special NDPS court had rejected Showik's bail application in the matter, after which the same was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which was also rejected.

